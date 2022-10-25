UK lawmaker Zahawi appointed Conservative Party chair















LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Nadhim Zahawi was named the Conservative Party's new chairman as well as Minister Without Portfolio on Tuesday, part of a ministerial reshuffle led by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zahawi was finance minister for a brief period from July to September under Boris Johnson after Sunak resigned that role, triggering a rebellion against the former prime minister.

Zahawi, 55, was born in Iraq and moved to Britain in the mid-1970s when his Kurdish family fled the rule of Saddam Hussein.

In 2000, he co-founded the polling company YouGov and was its chief executive until 2010, turning the company into one of Britain's top market research companies.

Zahawi ran in the 2010 national election as the Conservative Party candidate for Stratford-upon-Avon and won. His success in business prompted then prime minister David Cameron to appoint Zahawi to the policy unit in Downing Street.

After working in junior ministerial roles in the education and business departments, he was appointed minister in charge of the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in 2020. In 2021, Johnson appointed him to the cabinet as education secretary, and under Liz Truss he served as cabinet office minister.

