Factbox: UK lawmakers voice opinion on PM Boris Johnson

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was clinging to power on Wednesday, gravely wounded by the resignation of senior ministers who said he was not fit to govern and with a growing number of lawmakers calling for him to step down. read more

Below is a selection of statements issued by members of his party:

- "Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost." - Laura Trott, Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Department of Transport and an MP since December 2019, on Facebook

- "I have voted against government policy on a number of occasions. But I never have before come out against a party leader. Until now. Not only has there been a real loss of integrity, but a failure of policy." - Robert Halfon, Conservative MP, from a letter on why he has lost confidence in the Prime Minister

- "I foresee things descending to new depths and I do not think that under the Prime Minister's leadership it will be possible to unite the Conservative Parliamentary Party and give us the best chance possible of winning the next general election." - Tom Hunt, Conservative MP, on Facebook.

- "I cannot look myself in the mirror and accept this. It is my belief that our PM has got all the big decisions right and guided us through the most difficult time in my life time and I have always backed him to the hilt. That said, integrity should always come first and sadly this has not been the case over the past few days." - Lee Anderson, Conservative MP, on Facebook

- "This is an extremely grave situation, that is tantamount to an effective cover up of sexual abuse that would never be tolerated in any normal functioning workplace." Chris Skidmore, Conservative MP, in a letter saying he had lost confidence in the prime minister

- "Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership." - Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards and an MP since May 2010, in a letter posted on Twitter

