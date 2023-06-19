UK lawmakers vote to approve report that Boris Johnson misled parliament

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his home, in London
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his home, in London, Britain March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Monday voted to approve a report that recommended sanctioning former prime minister Boris Johnson for deliberately misleading parliament over rule-breaking parties held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted by 354 to 7 to endorse the privileges committee's report, which concluded that the former leader should have his parliamentary pass revoked and had he not already quit, it would have recommended a 90-day suspension from parliament.

Johnson abruptly resigned from parliament 10 days ago after seeing an advance copy of the report, calling the inquiry a "witch hunt".

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Muvija M; Editing by Sandra Maler

