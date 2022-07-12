UK leadership candidate Tugendhat promises to fuel duty cut

British Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat speaks as he launches a campaign for party leadership in London, Britain, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Tom Tugendhat, one of the Conservative lawmakers seeking to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minister, said on Tuesday he would cut fuel duty and reverse a planned rise in National Insurance tax if he is elected by his colleagues.

"I know the pain families are feeling now. That is why my first pledge is to take fuel duty down by 10p ($0.12) a litre," he said at the launch of his campaign.

"I will introduce an energy resilience plan to ensure that the UK has dependable power produced at home or sourced from trusted allies," he added.

($1 = 0.8447 pounds)

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Michael Holden; editing by William James

