UK leadership contender Truss pledges "upward trajectory" for economy by 2024

British Foreign Secretary and Conservative leadership campaign candidate Liz Truss speaks during her campaign launch event, in London, Britain July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged to get the British economy on an "upward trajectory" by the time of the next national election in 2024 as she set out her pitch on Thursday to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

"We have to level with the British public that our economy will not get back on track overnight. Times are going to be tough, but I know that I can get us on an upward trajectory by 2024," Truss said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.