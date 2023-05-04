UK lenders approve most mortgages since October: BoE















LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British lenders approved 52,011 mortgages for house purchase in March, the highest number since October when the market was hit by financial market turmoil following then-Prime Minister Liz Truss's mini-budget, Bank of England data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected 46,250 mortgage approvals for March, and the figure is up sharply from the 44,126 mortgages approved in February.

Net mortgage lending in March - which reflects approvals from a month earlier - rose just 18 million pounds ($23 million)versus economists' forecasts for a 1.25 billion pound increase.

Net unsecured consumer lending rose by 1.574 billion pounds, above economists' 1.2 billion pound forecast and February's 1.485 billion pound increase.

Britain's housing market has slowed sharply over the past six months as a result of higher interest rates and bond market turmoil during Liz Truss's brief period as prime minister which led to a temporary halt in mortgage lending.

Mortgage lender Nationwide reported on Tuesday that average house prices in April were 2.7% lower than a year earlier and 4% below their peak in August.

British house prices rose 27% between February 2020 and November 2022, according to official data on completed transactions.

($1 = 0.7958 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken











