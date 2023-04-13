UK lenders see weak mortgage lending, but no wider credit crunch: BoE















LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - British lenders expect to rein in the supply of new mortgages in the coming quarter but there was scant sign of a wider credit crunch following recent stress in the global banking system, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE said lenders plan to restrict the supply of secured lending to households in the second quarter, with mortgage approvals data already showing signs of a sharp slowdown.

While that may weaken housing market activity in the months ahead, the survey showed lenders expect to increase the supply of consumer credit and maintain existing levels of corporate lending in the coming months.

The quarterly Credit Conditions Survey also showed rising default rates across mortgages, consumer credit and corporate loans during the first quarter, and lenders expected them to rise further in the second quarter.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 27 and March 17.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton and David Milliken











