UK likely to force NHS staff to have COVID shots, Javid says

A member of NHS Test and Trace staff gives people a testing kit as they arrive at a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Southport, Britain, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain is likely to require staff in the National Health Service to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday.

He told Sky News that mandatory vaccines for health workers would help to protect patients, and that he was not deterred by the fact there is already a staff shortage in the health system.

"We are considering it," he told Sky News. "We're yet to make a final decision but I am leaning towards doing it."

