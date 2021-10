Former British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves his home in London, Britain May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Former British prime minister David Cameron is being investigated for the second time this year by the lobbying regulator over whether he should have registered as a consultant lobbyist, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.