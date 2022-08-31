UK long-run inflation expectations hit record 4.8% - Citi/YouGov

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building, the BoE confirmed to raise interest rates to 1.75%, in London, Britain, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British households' expectations for average inflation over the next five to 10 years jumped to a record-high 4.8% in August, well above the Bank of England's 2% inflation target, a monthly survey from Citi and YouGov showed on Wednesday.

Public expectations for inflation over the coming 12 months rose to 6.3%, Citi added.

Reporting by David Milliken. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

