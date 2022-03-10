UK looking as easing visa rules for Ukrainians, minister says

Volunteers offer food to people fleeing Ukraine after the Russian invasion, as they wait in a bus near the North Railway Station in Bucharest, Romania, March 9, 2022. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at easing its visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees, a minister said on Thursday, after the government faced widespread condemnation for prioritising bureaucracy over the welfare of those fleeing war.

While households across Europe have taken in Ukrainian families forced to leave their homes, Britain has demanded they secure a visa first, meaning the country has accepted far fewer Ukrainians than the likes of France and Germany, or Ukraine's nearest neighbours.

Armed forces minister James Heappey said he believed the interior ministry, or Home Office, was looking at ways to ease the system, after some refugees in the French port city of Calais were ordered to go to Paris or Brussels to fill out forms.

"Overnight the Home Office have indicated that they are looking at expanding the programme and looking at a number of the policy checks that they currently have in place in order to make the process easier," Heappey told BBC TV.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M

