UK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projects - FT

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain is exploring ways to remove China's state-owned nuclear energy company China General Nuclear Power Group CGN) from all future power projects in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The change in UK stance could affect the Sizewell C nuclear energy project in Suffolk, England, that France's EDF SA (EDF.PA) is scheduled to build with backing from CGN, and proposals for a new plant at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex, the newspaper said.

