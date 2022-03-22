UK lowers Northern Ireland terrorism threat level

British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis walks at Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The British minister for Northern Ireland said on Tuesday that the terrorism threat level for the province had been lowered to "substantial" from "severe", the first time it has changed since 2010.

Brandon Lewis said on Twitter that the reduction in the threat level reflected the work done by the local police and security services.

"The government remains committed to securing these gains and continuing to make Northern Ireland a safer, more prosperous society for all," he said.

