UK markets watchdog scraps listing of Umuthi Healthcare
LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it has decided to scrap the listing of standard shares in technology company Umuthi Healthcare Solutions due to "special circumstances".
"At this stage the FCA will not provide any further details of the circumstances which has led to the cancellation," the watchdog said in a statement.
