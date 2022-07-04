UK markets watchdog scraps listing of Umuthi Healthcare

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) signage at the London head office of Britain's financial regulatory body, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it has decided to scrap the listing of standard shares in technology company Umuthi Healthcare Solutions due to "special circumstances".

"At this stage the FCA will not provide any further details of the circumstances which has led to the cancellation," the watchdog said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens

