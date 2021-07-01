Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK may retain some COVID precautions after July 19, Johnson says

Public health signs are seen sprayed on a pavement, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British people may have to continue taking some precautions to stop the spread of COVID after July 19, the day the government has pencilled in to remove most restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Johnson also added that it looked to be clearer than ever that the rapid vaccination programme had broken the link between infection and deaths.

"We want to ... try and get back to life as close as it was before COVID but there may be some things we have to do, some extra precautions that we have to take," he told broadcasters.

Reporting by Kate Holton and William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

