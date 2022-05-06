UK media industry facing low profitability, says government report

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The British media industry is characterised by low profitability as readers move online, a government report showed on Friday, cautioning that it would be unlikely for investors to choose the sector.

"We have found a clear pattern of declining sustainability in the sector since 2010, which is consistent with reduced income and costs, as well as a reduction of investment and relatedly capital employed in the sector," the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.