UK media industry facing low profitability, says government report
LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The British media industry is characterised by low profitability as readers move online, a government report showed on Friday, cautioning that it would be unlikely for investors to choose the sector.
"We have found a clear pattern of declining sustainability in the sector since 2010, which is consistent with reduced income and costs, as well as a reduction of investment and relatedly capital employed in the sector," the report said.
