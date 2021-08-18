Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK media outlets write to PM Johnson urging protection for Afghan journalists

2 minute read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Multiple British media outlets have written an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to protect journalists and those who worked with them in Afghanistan by getting them out of the country following the Taliban takeover.

"Now, the Taliban has arrived in Kabul and our colleagues are trapped there. With evacuation flights resuming, we need you to act on your promise to protect those who worked with journalists and get them to safety outside Afghanistan", the news outlets wrote in the joint letter.

"Given the threats to the safety of Afghan journalists, we ask the British government to urgently take these steps to protect our colleagues", the letter added.

The letter was written on behalf of outlets including The Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph, The Economist, The Guardian, The Sun and Sky News.

Britain is working with the Taliban in Kabul on a "tactical, practical level" to evacuate citizens and eligible Afghans, Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan said on Wednesday, adding that the evacuation programme would last days, not weeks.

The U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for their safety. Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:38 PM UTC

UK lawmakers condemn PM Johnson and U.S. President Biden over Afghanistan

British lawmakers vented their anger on Wednesday at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden over the collapse of Afghanistan into Taliban hands, calling it a failure of intelligence, leadership and moral duty.

United Kingdom
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 7.6% over past week
United Kingdom
Just a blip? UK inflation slows more sharply than expected
United Kingdom
Taliban are supporting UK evacuation plans - UK ambassador in Kabul
United Kingdom
'Berserk' UK house prices rise at fastest rate since 2004