UK military intelligence says Russia maintains distant blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea coast

March 27 (Reuters) - Russia is maintaining a distant blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea coast which is effectively isolating Ukraine from international maritime trade, British military intelligence said on Sunday.

Russian naval forces are also continuing to conduct sporadic missile strikes against targets throughout Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.