UK military intelligence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces load magazines during tactical exercises, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Lviv, Ukraine, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts, with Russian forces suffering heavy losses and making minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days, British military intelligence said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated," The Ministry of Defence said. "The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

