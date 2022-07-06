UK minister Gove has told PM Boris Johnson to go- Daily Mail reporter

British Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove walks outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Michael Gove, one of the most senior ministers in the British government, has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he must quit, the deputy political editor of the Daily Mail reported.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

