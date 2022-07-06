1 minute read
UK minister Gove has told PM Boris Johnson to go- Daily Mail reporter
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Michael Gove, one of the most senior ministers in the British government, has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson he must quit, the deputy political editor of the Daily Mail reported.
Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James
