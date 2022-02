UK minister Kwarteng welcomes BP's exit from Rosneft, speaks of "wake up call"

An illuminated BP logo is seen at a petrol station in Gateshead, Britain September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain's business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday he welcomed BP's decision to exit its 19.75% stake in Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft (ROSN.MM) in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be a wake up call for British businesses with commercial interests in (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's Russia," he said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.