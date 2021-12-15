UK minister says governing is hard, after parliamentary revolt

Grant Shapps MP, Secretary of State for Transport, speaks during a discussion on the Integrated Rail Plan for the North and the Midlands, in London, Britain November 18, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A British minister said on Wednesday that governing through a pandemic was difficult and the government had not got everything right after Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a record revolt in parliament over COVID curbs.

Almost 100 Conservative lawmakers voted against new coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, dealing a blow to Johnson's authority and raising questions about his leadership.

Responding to the revolt and speaking ahead of a local by-election on Thursday, transport minister Grant Shapps said: "Governing is difficult, especially with something like coronavirus, there's no textbook, there's no manual to work through."

"I think this government will have done some things where we haven't got it right through coronavirus, we've also done some things where we've absolutely got it spot on," he told Sky News.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.