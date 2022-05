UK minister says it would be surprising for EU to tear up post-Brexit trade deal

British Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives to attend a Cabinet away day at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, Britain May 12, 2022. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's minister for Brexit opportunities said he would be surprised if the European Union tore up the existing post-Brexit trade deal in response to any unilateral action London may take in the ongoing row over Northern Ireland.

"It would not necessarily seem a beneficial approach for them to take, because it also would harm their consumers," Jacob Rees-Mogg told BBC Radio on Friday.

"Cutting off a major supplier is an act of self harm. Does the EU want to commit acts of self harm? It may do, but I wouldn't have thought it likely."

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

