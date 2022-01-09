UK minister says reduced COVID isolation period would help workers

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday a reduction in the self-isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 would be helpful for those workforces hit by absences,

"I would obviously always defer to the scientific advice on this. It would certainly help mitigate some of the pressures on schools, on critical workforce and others," he told Sky News after being asked whether he backed a move to reduce the isolation period to five days from seven.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Louise Heavens

