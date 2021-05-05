British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain February 4, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday he was unaware of a report that delegates from Group of Seven countries meeting in London this week were self-isolating because of a COVID-19 scare.

Asked to by Sky News if he knew how many delegates were self-isolating, Zahawi said "I don't, I'm afraid... I don't know the numbers. This is news to me. I can't really comment on this."

