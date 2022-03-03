Skip to main content
UK minister: We have tolerated investment in soccer by Russian kleptocrats for too long

British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries walks at Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain has tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats in its soccer clubs for too long, British sports and culture minister Nadine Dorries told parliament on Thursday.

"In football ... we have tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats for far too long," she said during a debate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She said the decision by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich to sell Chelsea Football Club was a "turning point" and that the government would bring forward new tests on potential club owners. read more

"We need to make sure that football clubs remain viable," she said.

Reporting by Muvija M. Writing by William James, Editing by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

