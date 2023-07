LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British policing minister Chris Philp said it was right that Natwest Chief Executive Alison Rose had resigned after she admitted discussing the financial affairs of former politician Nigel Farage with a journalist.

"It was the right thing that she resigned," Philp told Times Radio on Wednesday.

