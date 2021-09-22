United Kingdom
UK ministers concedes lorry driver crisis will not be eased in time to avoid Christmas chaos -The Telegraph
Sept 22 (Reuters) - The lorry driver crisis will not be resolved in time to prevent disruption at Christmas, UK government officials conceded, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
British ministers are scrambling to address widespread supply chain problems for retailers, supermarkets and restaurants, fuelled by a shortfall of 90,000 HGV drivers, according to the report.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.