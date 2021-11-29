UK mortgage approvals slide to lowest since mid-2020 - BoE

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mortgage approvals in Britain fell sharply last month to their lowest level since June 2020, Bank of England data showed on Monday.

Lenders approved 67,199 mortgages in October, below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a reading of 71,250, and down from 71,851 in September.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.