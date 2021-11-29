United Kingdom
UK mortgage approvals slide to lowest since mid-2020 - BoE
1 minute read
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mortgage approvals in Britain fell sharply last month to their lowest level since June 2020, Bank of England data showed on Monday.
Lenders approved 67,199 mortgages in October, below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a reading of 71,250, and down from 71,851 in September.
Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken
