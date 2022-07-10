1 minute read
UK MP Rehman Chishti to run for next UK PM
July 10 (Reuters) - British parliament member Rehman Chishti said in a tweet on Sunday that he is standing to be the next leader of the Conservative party and also Britain's next prime minister, replacing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.