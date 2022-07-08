UK MP Steve Baker backs AG Suella Braverman for PM -The Telegraph
July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Conservative Party lawmaker Steve Baker has endorsed Attorney General Suella Braverman to replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister, The Telegraph reported on Friday.
"With immovable loyalty, I am backing Suella for Conservative leader and prime minister," Steve Baker wrote in the paper.
Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Johnson, who the previous day announced he would stand down. read more
