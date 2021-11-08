UK MPs say Liberty Steel operations threatened by poor governance

The Liberty Steel flag flies over the steel plant in Dalzell, Scotland, Britain April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has failed to ensure proper corporate governance and transparency for his family-owned conglomerate, which threatens the future of its British unit Liberty Steel, a report by British lawmakers said.

Gupta's GFG Alliance has been struggling to arrange refinancing of its global web of operations, including British steel sites, after the collapse in March of its main lender, Greensill Capital.

"A number of audit and corporate governance red flags became clear during this inquiry," said the report published on Friday.

They said control was centralised with Gupta and "members of staff within his businesses are prevented from performing their roles and duties adequately".

GFG said in a statement that it has already implemented a range of measures to deal with matters raised in the report.

"Since 2019 the group has been on a journey to improve governance and transparency," it added.

Gupta had been lauded as the saviour of steel in Britain as he bought distressed assets in economically-deprived areas. His group has 35,000 workers, including about 5,000 in Britain, and annual revenues of $20 billion.

The report also said GFG and Liberty had failed to publish financial accounts despite repeated promises to do so. "We are not satisfied that Sanjeev Gupta is adequately addressing the many fundamental issues and ... this poses a threat to the long-term prospects of Liberty Steel UK," it said.

In mid-May, Britain launched an investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering at the GFG Alliance. read more

The report by lawmakers said the future of the British steel sector was uncertain because producers faced some of the highest energy prices in Europe even before a current power crisis.

"We recommend that the government take action to reduce this disparity" it said.

Liberty said last month it had restarted production at a British plant, running overnight when energy costs were cheaper. read more

Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.