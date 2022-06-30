UK must avoid becoming dependent on China - Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends a news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) in Ankara, Turkey, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain should continue to build trade ties with China but it must avoid becoming strategically dependent on it, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday.

Asked whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine had prompted the British government to review its ties with China, Truss told BBC television: "We do need to be cautious in dealing with China."

"We know that China has used economic coercion against countries," she said.

"Of course, we should continue to trade with China. But we need to be careful not to become strategically dependent on China."

Reporting by Muvija M; writing by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

