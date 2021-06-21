Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK must expect travel hassle and delays, PM Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chats with teachers in the Arts and Design area during a visit to Kirklees College Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, Britain June 18, 2021. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that travellers would face hassle and delays this year if they sought to go abroad because the priority would be keeping the country safe from the coronavirus.

"I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel: there will be hassle, there will be delays, I'm afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and to stop the virus coming back in," Johnson said.

Asked if the government was looking at easing the rules for those who have been double-vaccinated, Johnson said: "We're looking at it but I want to stress that the emphasis is going to be on making sure that we can protect the country from the virus coming back in."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

