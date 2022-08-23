UK must manage water resources carefully as drought continues -drought group

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain will need to continue to manage water resources carefully over the coming weeks and months to meet its needs following the driest summer for 50 years, the National Drought Group said on Tuesday.

The group, made up of government officials, water companies, and environmental groups, said there was enough water for all essential household and business needs. Ten of the Environment Agency's 14 areas in England are now in drought status.

"There is however a need to continue to manage water resources carefully over the coming weeks and months to ensure that the needs of the public, farmers and industry, and nature and wildlife are met," the group said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

