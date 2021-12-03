UK names former BoE policymaker Miles to budget office

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member David Miles speaks during an Interview with Reuters in his office at the Bank of England, in the City of London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has nominated David Miles, a former Bank of England interest rate-setter, to join the Office for Budget Responsibility, the country's fiscal watchdog and forecaster.

If approved by parliament's Treasury Committee, Miles will start a five-year term in the role on Jan. 1 to replace Charles Bean who is stepping down, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton

