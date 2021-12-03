United Kingdom
UK names former BoE policymaker Miles to budget office
1 minute read
LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has nominated David Miles, a former Bank of England interest rate-setter, to join the Office for Budget Responsibility, the country's fiscal watchdog and forecaster.
If approved by parliament's Treasury Committee, Miles will start a five-year term in the role on Jan. 1 to replace Charles Bean who is stepping down, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.