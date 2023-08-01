UK names Sarah Breeden as next Bank of England deputy governor

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry named Sarah Breeden as the Bank of England's new deputy governor responsible for financial stability on Tuesday, succeeding Jon Cunliffe whose term is due to end on Oct. 31.

Breeden will be one of four deputy governors at the BoE, and will serve on the BoE's interest-rate setting Monetary Policy Committee as well as its Financial Policy Committee and Prudential Regulation Committee, which regulate much of Britain's financial sector.

"She will bring a wealth of financial and economic policy knowledge to the role, both domestically and internationally," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in the statement.

The BoE's biggest current challenge is returning inflation to its 2% target, but Breeden will also be responsible for issues such as the BoE's work on a central bank digital currency and regular stress tests of Britain's banks and wider financial sector.

Breeden, who is due to take up her new role on Nov. 1, already serves on the FPC and is the central bank's executive director for financial stability strategy and risk.

She joined the BoE after university and has spent most of her career in financial stability or markets roles, including heading the BoE team responsible with other government agencies for winding up Northern Rock, Britain's first major bank failure during the 2007-08 financial crisis.

More recently, she was responsible for supervising foreign banks operating in Britain at the time of the Brexit referendum and subsequent transition period, and the BoE's work on financial risks posed by climate change.

Cunliffe joined the BoE in November 2013, serving two five-year terms as deputy governor after spending most of his career as a finance ministry official and a brief period as Britain's ambassador to the European Union.

Reporting by David Milliken additional reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

