UK names TV executive Michael Grade named as preferred choice for Ofcom chair

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Michael Grade, a former BBC chairman and executive chairman of ITV (ITV.L), was named on Thursday as the British government's preferred choice to be the next head of media regulator Ofcom.

Grade's nomination to be the new chair will be ratified after an appearance before lawmakers on parliament's media committee.

"Lord Grade's experience at the highest level of a number of broadcasters and his expert knowledge of the British media landscape makes him an ideal candidate for this role," Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

As well as high-profile television roles, Grade has also been Chairman of Ocado, lottery operator Camelot and non-executive Chairman of Pinewood and Shepperton Film Studios.

"The role of Ofcom in British life has never been more important with new responsibilities on the horizon regulating online safety, on top of the ever changing broadcasting landscape," said Grade, whose appointment will run for four years.

Last week, Ofcom revoked Russian-backed television channel RT's licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom with immediate effect, citing its links to the Kremlin.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.