UK needs more defence spending to maintain leadership role - defence minister
LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that Britain will need to bolster its spending on defence if it wanted to maintain a global leadership role after 2024, when his department's current budget allocation will be reviewed.
"If Britain wants to maintain this leadership role post-2024 we're going to have to see probably greater investment," Wallace said on Sky News.
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman
