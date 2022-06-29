UK needs more defence spending to maintain leadership role - defence minister

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace attends a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday that Britain will need to bolster its spending on defence if it wanted to maintain a global leadership role after 2024, when his department's current budget allocation will be reviewed.

"If Britain wants to maintain this leadership role post-2024 we're going to have to see probably greater investment," Wallace said on Sky News.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman

