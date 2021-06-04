Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK new car sales rise in May after last year's lockdown slump

1 minute read

Parked cars are seen at the Vauxhall plant as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Ellesmere Port, Britain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

British new car registrations rose by around 670% in May compared to the same month last year when showrooms were closed due to lockdown measures, according to preliminary industry data released on Friday.

Dealers reopened their doors to the public on April 12 in England this year but were shut throughout May in 2020.

Volumes stood at roughly 156,000 last month with sales to businesses helping to boost the performance, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The total is below the 183,724 cars recorded in May 2019.

The SMMT will publish final figures for the month at 0900 local time.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:14 AM UTCUK firms hire permanent staff at fastest rate since 1990s: survey

British employers took on permanent staff last month at the fastest rate since records started being kept in the late 1990s, a survey showed on Friday in another sign that the economy is rebounding swiftly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

United KingdomG7 finance ministers meet in London to broker global tax deal
United KingdomBritain to have mental health support for athletes, staff at Tokyo
United KingdomUK new car sales rise in May after last year's lockdown slump
United KingdomBritain records 5,274 new COVID cases, highest daily figure since March