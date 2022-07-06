UK N.Ireland minister Brandon Lewis has not resigned -media

British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis arrives at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The BBC said it had deleted an earlier tweet in which it reported Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis had resigned because it was inaccurate.

The Telegraph's political editor Ben Riley-Smith said on Twitter that Lewis's team said he had not resigned from cabinet.

Lewis's adviser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

