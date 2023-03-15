UK no longer forecast to enter recession, Jeremy Hunt says

Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt holds the budget box outside Downing Street in London
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds the budget box on Downing Street in London, Britain March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain is no longer forecast to enter a recession this year, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday, adding that inflation was forecast to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year.

"Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year," he said as he presented his budget in parliament.

"Despite continuing global instability, the OBR report today that inflation in the UK will fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023."

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James

