Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK official says hopeful signs COVID vaccine protection will be sustained

Reuters
1 minute read

Plans for booster shots against COVID-19 infection in Britain will likely be driven by emerging new variants, as high protection offered by current vaccines against existing variants might wane less quickly than expected, a health official said.

"There are very high levels of protection. So in fact waning may not be happening as quickly as we might have predicted," Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England, told lawmakers on Wednesday.

"The issue is probably going to more come down to variants, and the protection against variants, in terms of when we do (boosters), rather than the expectation that we're going to see a rapid decline in protection."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:54 AM UTCUK's Johnson faces formal investigation over funding of apartment renovation

Britain's Electoral Commission has opened an investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed.

United KingdomSoccer player Giggs pleads not guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend
United KingdomDistrustful EU lawmakers back trade deal with Britain
United KingdomGSK focused on split as COVID curb easing helps earnings
United KingdomEU demands immediate access to UK-made vaccines in AstraZeneca legal battle