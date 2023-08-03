UK online job ads fall by 3% - ONS

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The number of online job adverts in Britain decreased by 3% on July 28 when compared with a week earlier and was down by 10% in annual terms, the country's statistics office said on Thursday, adding to signs of a cooling in the labour market.

The Bank of England has been worried that strong demand for staff risks turning last year's surge in inflation into a long-term problem. The BoE is due to announce its latest interest rate decision at 1100 GMT.

The ONS also said consumer behaviour indicators generally showed increased activity in the latest week.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James

