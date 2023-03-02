UK online job adverts fall by 2% in late Feb - ONS















LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Online job adverts in Britain fell by 2% in the week to Feb. 24 compared with the previous week, adding to a series of falls, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The total number of online job adverts was 23% lower than the level seen in the equivalent period of 2022, the ONS said, citing data from online job search engine Adzuna.

The Bank of England is watching the labour market closely for signs of further inflationary pressure. Official data has suggested a slight weakening of that pressure recently.

