Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK opposition calls for standards commission after PM criticised by former top adviser

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/3

Dominic Cummings, special adviser for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Britain's opposition Labour Party on Saturday called for an independent commission on ethics and standards in government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser criticised the UK leader's integrity.

On Friday Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year having previously been his most influential adviser over Brexit and the 2019 election campaign, denied reports he leaked Johnson's private communications over the sourcing of COVID-19 ventilators. read more

Cummings also said he was not responsible for leaks over the cost of refurbishing Johnson's residence and that the prime minister and his office had fallen below acceptable standards of competence and integrity.

Johnson's office in response on Friday said the government had followed the rules over the refurbishment. The prime minister had never interfered in a government leak inquiry, his office added.

"We need some kind of independent commission into ethics and standards in government, we can't let the prime minister mark his own homework on this," Steve Reed, Labour's spokesman on communities and local government, told BBC radio.

"This was the closest ally the prime minister's got and he's telling us the prime minister's behaviour was unethical, foolish and possibly illegal," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · April 23, 2021 · 5:20 PM UTCFormer soccer star Ryan Giggs charged with assault against two women

Former Manchester United soccer star Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault against two women, police and prosecutors said in statements on Friday.

United KingdomLondon stocks end the week lower despite strong economic data
United KingdomActivists dump fake coal outside Lloyd's of London in fossil fuel protest
United KingdomBritain's Boohoo may link executive bonuses to improved worker rights
United KingdomEdward Lister quits as UK's special envoy for the Gulf