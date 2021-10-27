United Kingdom
UK opposition Labour leader tests positive for COVID-19
1 minute read
LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the party said.
House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Starmer would be replaced by his party's business spokesman Ed Miliband at the weekly session of questions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson because he was isolating.
Reporting by Kate Holton and William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul Sandle
