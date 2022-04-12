UK opposition Labour Party: PM Johnson and Sunak must resign

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak should resign after police told them they would be fined for COVID-19 breaches at gatherings in Downing Street, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer arrives for a Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign," Starmer said in a statement.

"The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout

