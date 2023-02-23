Factbox: UK opposition Labour Party's five policy pledges for next election















LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer set out five policy priorities at a speech in Manchester, northern England, on Thursday to highlight his party's agenda for the next national election.

Below is what Starmer said about his five national "missions":

- ECONOMIC GROWTH

"By the end of Labour's first term, we will deliver the highest sustained growth in the G7."

"Our mission on growth comes with a second yardstick. It must be powered by good jobs and stronger productivity in every part of the country."

- HEALTHCARE

"Build an NHS fit for the future by reforming health and care services to speed up treatment, harness life sciences and technology, reduce preventable illnesses and cut health inequalities."

- SAFE STREETS

"(We will) make Britain's street safe by reforming the police and criminal justice system, preventing crime early, tackling violence against women and girls and stopping criminals getting away without punishment."

- REMOVING BARRIERS TO OPPORTUNITY

"Break down the barriers to opportunity at every stage, for every child, by reforming childcare, reforming education, raising standards everywhere and preparing young people for work and for life."

- MAKE BRITAIN A GREEN ENERGY SUPERPOWER

Compiled by Farouq Suleiman and Muvija M; editing by William James











