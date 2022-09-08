UK opposition leader Starmer 'deeply worried' about Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony marking her official birthday in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain June 12, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS/

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said he was deeply concerned about news from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth's health had declined.

"Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon," he said in a statement.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery," he added.

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle

